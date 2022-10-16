Masked woman throws acid on TV mechanic

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

A masked woman threw acid on a man at Jamalpur here on Saturday evening. The victim was sitting in his shop when the woman came and threw acid on him.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Jasvir Singh, owns a television repair shop in Jamalpur.

The victim’s brother, Harpreet, said his brother had suffered serious burn injuries on his eyes, arms and other parts of the body. He was sitting at his shop when a masked woman came and threw acid on him.

The woman was also captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area. Sources said she was cornered by the people and later, handed over to the police.

The Jamalpur police said the reason behind the crime was yet to be ascertained and an investigation in this regard was on. The police were yet to register a case against the suspect.