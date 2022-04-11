Mass marriage of 15 couples organised at Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 10

A mass marriage of 15 couples was solemnised by Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Club at Sahnewal yesterday.

Gurdeep Singh Kaul, president of the club, said every year the club make arrangements for the mass marriage of poor and needy couples.

“We have dedicated the programme to the birth anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Needy parents heave a sigh of relief as many a times they do not have the capacity to marry off their child due to penury. Besides solemnising their marriages, we also provide them with cash and kind so that they may face least problems while entering a new phase of their lives. It should be our moral duty to come to the aid of those who have to think twice before making arrangements for any sort of gathering,” Kaul said.

“We had been thinking of marrying off our daughter for the past five years but for want of any financial support we were delaying it. As we heard about the club and its act of marrying off needy couples, I contacted its members who solemnised the marriage of my daughter yesterday,” said an elated father of one of the brides.

“The club is performing a noble service by providing assistance to the needy who don’t have resources to marry off their daughters. We are really grateful towards the members of the club who have taken the initiative through which we have solemnised our daughter’s marriage as I was out of work for the past two years due to the pandemic,” said another parent.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, MLA Daljit Singh Bhola, Mann Singh Garcha and Avtar Singh Grewal were among others who were present.