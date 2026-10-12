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Home / Ludhiana / Massive fire breaks out at factory near Eastman Chowk in Ludhiana

Massive fire breaks out at factory near Eastman Chowk in Ludhiana

30 fire tenders deployed to control the flames, which began at approximately 8 am

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Fire Station Officer Sukhwinder Singh stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the incident. Representative Image/iStock
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A major fire broke out at Bansal Industries, a baby toy spare parts manufacturing unit near Eastman Chowk in the Jaspal Bangar area, early Monday morning.

Around 30 fire tenders have been deployed to control the flames, which began at approximately 8 am.

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Firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze at the ground-floor structure.

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Fire Station Officer Sukhwinder Singh stated that a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the incident.

No casualties have been reported so far.

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Officials maintained that the definitive cause and overall extent of the damage will be ascertained after the situation is brought under control.

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