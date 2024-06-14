Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

A major fire broke out at a godown of the Municipal Corporation (MC) near Ghora Factory, Industrial Area, on Thursday. The fire took place at around 11 am. An explosion in a cooking gas cylinder is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Firefighters struggle to douse the flames at a MC godown near Ghora Factory, Industrial Area, on Thursday. Tribune photo

As per the Fire Department, over 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse the fire. Fire was fully not controlled till 3:30 pm as it was an open space and the heatwave made it difficult for the firefighters to douse the flames.

The Tehbazari Wing of the MC kept items, including rehris, auto-rickshaws, scooters, bicycles and other stocks in the godown. It was a major fire as even after five hours of continuous efforts, firefighters were not able to fully douse the flames till 3:30 pm.

Panic gripped among the industrialists/residents as soon as thick smoke of flames was witnessed on the main road. It is to be noted that incidents of fire increase amid heatwave conditions every year.

