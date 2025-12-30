DT
Home / Ludhiana / Massive fire guts building, factory in Ludhiana's Gandhi Nagar

Massive fire guts building, factory in Ludhiana's Gandhi Nagar

Walls of several more buildings were also damaged due to heat generated by the fire

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:34 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Building on fire at Gandhi Nagar in Ludhiana .
Goods and buildings worth lakhs were destroyed in a massive fire that charred a three-storey Kothi and adjoining factory at street number 6 of Gandhi Nagar at Ludhiana late night on Monday.

Walls of several more buildings were also damaged due to heat generated by the fire.

The flames of fire spread so promptly and fiercely that the first fire brigade vehicle had to retreat to save itself.

Residents informed that top floor of a kothi of scrap dealer Rajan had caught fire at around 11 pm on Monday. Though residents had tried to control the fire with meager resources available with them, the fire spread to lower floors and a part of adjoining hosiery within a couple of minutes.

Fire brigade vehicles worked for more than five hours to douse the fire.  Though the police are yet to ascertain the sequence of events and reason behind the fire, electric short-circuit is suspected to be a factor behind the incident.

Tags :
