Match between Ludhiana, Moga ends in a draw

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

The two-day match between Ludhiana and Moga in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy, played today at Kips Smadh Bhai Ground, Moga, ended in a draw. Both the teams shared one point each.

Hosts Moga restricted Ludhiana's first innings to 139 runs and declared their first innings at 303 runs after losing five wickets.

The highlight of the match was a five wicket haul by Tanveer Monga of Moga and centuries made by their skipper Manveer Singh and Vansh Goyal who scored 128 and 110* runs, respectively.