Match between Ludhiana, Ropar teams ends in draw

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 3

The last league match of group B between Ludhiana and Ropar in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for Katoch Shield, played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here today, ended in a draw. However, on the basis of first innings lead, the visitors secured three points and Ludhiana had to content with one point.

Yesterday, Ropar, in the first innings scored 238 runs in 74.1 overs. At draw of stumps, hosts Ludhiana (84 for 2 after 18 overs) and were trailing by 154 runs.

Resuming their innings today, they were bowled out for 168 runs in 46.5 overs. Jaish Jain scored 46 runs, Vaibhav Kalra made 43 runs and Gurjot Singh contributed 38 runs.

For Ropar, Madhav Singh Pathania was the pick of bowlers, scalping six victims for 44 runs in 21 overs.

Ropar, in their second innings, were 139 runs for the loss of four wickets and as it was evident that there would be no result, two captains agreed to call it a day.

Ludhiana earned six points from four matches and finished at fourth place in the bunch of five teams. Mohali and Kapurthala secured 10 points each but the former topped the lot on basis of better run rate. Both the teams qualified for the knock-out stage.