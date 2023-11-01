Match between Namdhari FC, Churchill Brothers ends in draw, to share a point

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 31

In the Punjab State Super Football League, debutants Namdhari Football Club of Bhaini Sahib, did a commendable job by holding their experienced, star studded opponents Churchill Brothers, Goa to a goalless draw in the opening match of the 17th edition of the I-League played at Namdhari Stadium, Bhaini Sahib near here today.

The match got off to a brisk start with players of both sides making concerted efforts. They dished out good footwork and entered each others’ territory time and again, managing to pierce through defense but the much needed goal eluded them.

As none of the teams were able to score a goal, both shared one point each ending the match in a draw. Nartin Chaves of Churchill Brothers was adjudged the player of the match.

Earlier Namdhari Sports Academy had emerged winners in the state league in which fifteen teams took part. While in the I-League, thirteen top teams of the country are vying for the top honours of the edition.

Namdhari FC will take on Inter Kashi FC in the second match, slated to he played on November 6.

#Football