Maternal, child healthcare dips in dist: Health survey

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 7

In what appears to be a cause of concern, maternal and child healthcare has come down in Ludhiana district during the past five years, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has showed that the percentage of mothers, who had an antenatal check-up in the first trimester in district went down from 79.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 61.8 per cent in 2020-21. This was even lower than the state average of 68.5 per cent in 2020-21, including 69.3 per cent in rural areas and 67.1 per cent in urban areas, which also dipped from 75.6 per cent in 2015-16.

Survey findings Antenatal check-up: 61.8%

Antenatal care visit: 65.2%

Birth protected against neonatal tetanus: 90.7%

Postnatal care: 82.5%

Registered pregnancies: 96.2%

The survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, indicated that the percentage of mothers, who had at least four antenatal care visits in the district dipped from 69.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 65.2 per cent in 2020-21. This was, however, higher that the state average of 59.5 per cent, including 60.8 per cent in the rural areas and 58.4 per cent in the urban areas, which came down from 68.5 per cent in 2015-16.

Similarly, the percentage of mothers whose last birth was protected against neonatal tetanus in the district, decreased from 98.2 per cent in 2015-16 to 90.7 per cent in 2020-21. This was also up from the state average of 89.7 per cent, including 89.9 per cent in the rural areas and 89.3 per cent in the urban areas, which came down from 92.9 per cent in 2015-16.

However, on a positive side, the percentage of mothers, who consumed iron and folic acid for 100 days or more when they were pregnant in Ludhiana, rose considerably from 42 per cent in 2015-16 to 67.1 per cent in 2020-21. This was again higher than the state average of 55.4 per cent, including 56.4 per cent in the urban areas and 54.8 per cent in the rural areas, which went up from 42.6 per cent in 2015-16.

Similarly, the percentage of mothers, who consumed iron and folic acid for 180 days or more when they were pregnant in the district, also went up from 18.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 48.7 per cent in 2020-21. This was also more than the state average of 40.5 per cent, including 41.6 per cent in the rural areas and 38.6 per cent in the urban areas, which rose from 19.9 per cent in 2015-16.

Also, the percentage of registered pregnancies for which the mother received a mother and child protection card in Ludhiana district increased from 94.4 per cent in 2015-16 to 96.2 per cent in 2020-21. This was lower than the state average of 96.9 per cent, including 97.6 per cent in the rural areas and 95.4 per cent in the urban areas, which went up from 95.1 per cent in 2015-16.

The percentage of mothers, who received postnatal care from a doctor or paramedic within two days of delivery, went down from 83.8 per cent in 2015-16 to 82.5 per cent in 2020-21. This was also less than the state average of 86.2 per cent, including 88.3 per cent in the rural areas and 82.4 per cent in the urban areas, which dipped from 87.2 per cent in 2015-16.