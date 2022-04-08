WORLD HEALTH DAY SPECIAL

Maternal, child healthcare dips in dist: Health survey

Antenatal check-up, doc visit, neonatal tetanus come down in past 5 yrs

Maternal, child healthcare dips in dist: Health survey

Health officials raise awareness among pregnant women about institutional deliveries at a camp in Ludhiana district. file

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 7

In what appears to be a cause of concern, maternal and child healthcare has come down in Ludhiana district during the past five years, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has showed that the percentage of mothers, who had an antenatal check-up in the first trimester in district went down from 79.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 61.8 per cent in 2020-21. This was even lower than the state average of 68.5 per cent in 2020-21, including 69.3 per cent in rural areas and 67.1 per cent in urban areas, which also dipped from 75.6 per cent in 2015-16.

Survey findings

  • Antenatal check-up: 61.8%
  • Antenatal care visit: 65.2%
  • Birth protected against neonatal tetanus: 90.7%
  • Postnatal care: 82.5%
  • Registered pregnancies: 96.2%

The survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, indicated that the percentage of mothers, who had at least four antenatal care visits in the district dipped from 69.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 65.2 per cent in 2020-21. This was, however, higher that the state average of 59.5 per cent, including 60.8 per cent in the rural areas and 58.4 per cent in the urban areas, which came down from 68.5 per cent in 2015-16.

Similarly, the percentage of mothers whose last birth was protected against neonatal tetanus in the district, decreased from 98.2 per cent in 2015-16 to 90.7 per cent in 2020-21. This was also up from the state average of 89.7 per cent, including 89.9 per cent in the rural areas and 89.3 per cent in the urban areas, which came down from 92.9 per cent in 2015-16.

However, on a positive side, the percentage of mothers, who consumed iron and folic acid for 100 days or more when they were pregnant in Ludhiana, rose considerably from 42 per cent in 2015-16 to 67.1 per cent in 2020-21. This was again higher than the state average of 55.4 per cent, including 56.4 per cent in the urban areas and 54.8 per cent in the rural areas, which went up from 42.6 per cent in 2015-16.

Similarly, the percentage of mothers, who consumed iron and folic acid for 180 days or more when they were pregnant in the district, also went up from 18.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 48.7 per cent in 2020-21. This was also more than the state average of 40.5 per cent, including 41.6 per cent in the rural areas and 38.6 per cent in the urban areas, which rose from 19.9 per cent in 2015-16.

Also, the percentage of registered pregnancies for which the mother received a mother and child protection card in Ludhiana district increased from 94.4 per cent in 2015-16 to 96.2 per cent in 2020-21. This was lower than the state average of 96.9 per cent, including 97.6 per cent in the rural areas and 95.4 per cent in the urban areas, which went up from 95.1 per cent in 2015-16.

The percentage of mothers, who received postnatal care from a doctor or paramedic within two days of delivery, went down from 83.8 per cent in 2015-16 to 82.5 per cent in 2020-21. This was also less than the state average of 86.2 per cent, including 88.3 per cent in the rural areas and 82.4 per cent in the urban areas, which dipped from 87.2 per cent in 2015-16.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

As US warns of consequences, India says it is stabilising ties with Russia

2
Himachal

BJP wary of AAP, wants Anurag Thakur as new Himachal CM: Manish Sisodia

3
Punjab

At protest against Centre, Punjab Congress youth wing leader confronts Navjot Sidhu over 'corruption' within party

4
Punjab

ADGP Pramod Ban appointed head of Punjab anti-gangster strike force

5
Punjab

SGPC rejects Punjab CM's infra offer for Gurbani telecast from Darbar Sahib

6
Trending

Kuch toh log kahenge: Shashi Tharoor reacts to meme fest after video of chat with Supriya Sule in Parliament goes viral

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: India abstains as Russia suspended from UNHRC

8
Chandigarh

With only BJP councillors in attendance, Chandigarh MC passes resolution that city remain UT

9
Punjab

Allow telecast of ‘Gurbani’ at Golden Temple on other communication platforms, Bhagwant Mann urges SGPC

10
World

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 11th time in a row at 4 per cent

RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent

This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...

Parl dissolution illegal, Pak no-trust vote tomorrow: SC

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting

Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad

It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested

Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...

Cities

View All

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

AAP getting stronger: Five more Amritsar councillors join party

4-yr-old's rape: Gurdaspur police still groping in dark

Now, cybercrime helpdesk comes to Amritsar residents' rescue

Activists in Amritsar oppose government's move to axe trees

A 'special' record attempt on World Health Day

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

Let Chandigarh remain a UT, MC House passes resolution

Let Chandigarh remain a Union Territory, MC House passes resolution

Comprehensive mobility plan for Chandigarh tricity: RITES' interim report by May-end

Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Pollution caused by Fire at Dadu Majra dump: Experts raise concerns over its impact on health

Chandigarh: Rs 16 lakh stolen from Sector 42 house

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Ambedkar University to hold all undergraduate admissions through CUET

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

13 children rescued from Sidhwa Dona potato farms

Surviving traces of bygone era

Global attention shifts to keeping humans, planet healthy

Procurement begins at new grain market

Phillaur Bandh: Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'insulting' Dalits

5 booked for rioting, theft

5 booked for rioting, theft

After dismantling at Waterfront site, MC plans legal action against Forest Dept

Man booked for sexual harassment

Two youths booked for sharing porn on FB, Instagram

Book Jakhar for objectionable remark against SC community, say Dalits

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

Patiala: Police solve murder case of 18-yr-old in 12 hours, nail 2

FCI official takes stock of procurement process at grain market in Rajpura

Patiala MC lags behind on remediation project, only 60% work complete

Patiala MC acts tough against illegal constructions

Awareness created on social evils through street plays in Patiala