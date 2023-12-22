 Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022 : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  • Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

Annual national report classifies mishaps in million-plus cities

Max road accidents occurred in clear weather during 2022

File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 21

It may sound strange but no road accident had occurred due to bad weather conditions, barring two due to fog/ mist, in Ludhiana in 2022. However, maximum road mishaps in the state’s biggest and largest city, in terms of area and population, had been reported during the clear weather, a national report has revealed.

The report, ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’, prepared by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (transport research wing), was released by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently. It has classified the mishaps according to the type of weather in million-plus cities during 2022. Ludhiana was the only city from Punjab covered in the report.

According to the report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, a maximum of 253 of the total 467 road accidents that had been reported in Ludhiana last year had occurred during sunny/clear weather, which had left 201 persons dead and 105 injured, including 77 seriously.

While only two accidents had occurred during fog/mist, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured, the remaining 212 mishaps had occurred during “other” weather conditions in which 162 persons had died and 68 had sustained injuries, including 56 seriously.

However, no road accidents had occurred during rain, hail/ sleet weather conditions in the city last year.

When it comes to the classification of the road accidents according to the type of impacting vehicles/ objects in the million-plus cities, a maximum of 174 road mishaps in Ludhiana last year had involved two-wheelers, leaving 148 dead and 82 injured, including 73 seriously.

Among other impacting vehicles/objects, 115 road accidents involved pedestrians, leaving 87 dead and 39 injured, including 32 seriously; 15 involved bicycles, leaving six dead and one injured; 31 involved auto-rickshaws, leaving 18 dead and 16 injured, including 10 seriously; 109 involved cars/ taxis/ vans/ LMVs, leaving 83 dead and 25 injured, including 11 seriously; five involved trucks/ lorries, leaving three dead and two seriously injured; two involved buses, leaving one dead; and the remaining 10 mishaps in Ludhiana during 2022 had involved other non-motorised vehicles, including e-rickshaw, in which nine persons had lost their lives and three were left injured.

Report presents stark reality: Gadkari

“The yearly publication on ‘Road Accidents in India-2022’ has presented us with a stark reality that demands more attention and collective action. It is imperative that we come together to tackle this grave issue and ensure the safety of every individual on our roads,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

