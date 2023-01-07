Max temperature dips to 9.8°C, cold wave continues

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 6

Cold wave continued in the region as maximum temperature in the city dipped to 9.8 degree Celsius today. It is the lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 6 in the past 12 years. The minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 5.4 degree Celsius.

The evening relative humidity was 78 per cent while morning relative humidity recorded was 85 per cent.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, Head, Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said 9.8 degree Celsius was the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 6 since 1970, when a metrological observatory was established at PAU.

On January 6, 2011, the lowest maximum temperature was recorded at 8 degree Celsius, whereas in 2000, the same temperature, i.e., 9.8 degree Celsius, was recorded. “Cold wave will continue to persist for the coming two or three days and people need to careful during this time,” Dr Kingra said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said as the district was facing biting cold conditions, residents need to be cautious to not fall prey to infectious diseases like flu, hypothermia, frostbite, etc.

“People should keep an eye on weather forecast and follow necessary measures to keep themselves safe. Frostbite and hypothermia are dangerous conditions that can arise if a person is exposed to extremely cold temperatures,” Dr Hitinder said.