Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Ludhiana, February 3

The state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, has over 1,000 centenarian electorate besides having maximum voters in the age group of 30 to 39 years, the election office has confirmed.

Ludhiana, which sends 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has over 25,000 first timer voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years while more than 8,000 electors were aged between 90 and 99 years, the official figures have revealed.

Sharing details of voters’ age cohort, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, told The Tribune, here on Thursday, “In all, the district has registered 26,50,344 voters of which 2,10,086 are new. They account for 8.61 per cent increase over 24,40,258 electorates registered in Ludhiana for the 2017 Assembly polls.”

The age-wise break-up of the electorates, who will exercise their franchise for the February 20 Vidhan Sabha elections in 14 Assembly segments of the district, showed that 25,156 voters were first-timers aged between 18 and 19 years, 4,38,250 were aged between 20 and 29 years, 7,03,534 between 30-39 age group, 5,67,817 between 40-49 age group, 4,29,670 between 50-59 age group, 2,75,639 between 60-69 age group, 1,51,332 between 70-79 age group, 49,182 between 80-89 age group, 8,676 between 90-99 age group and 1,088 electors were aged 100 years and above.

The constituency-wise break-up revealed that a maximum of 2,691 first-time voters were registered in Gill, 2,497 in Dakha, 2,410 Sahnewal, 2,396 Samrala, 1,971 Payal, 1,940 Khanna, 1,926 Jagraon, 1,867 Raikot 1,534 Ludhiana West, 1,531 Ludhiana East, 1,255 Ludhiana South, 1,251 Ludhiana North, 945 Atam Nagar, and a minimum of 942 electors in 19-20 age group were registered in Ludhiana Central.

In 20-29 age group, Khanna has 29,956 voters, Samrala 33,008, Sahnewal 47,509, Ludhiana East 33,157, Ludhiana South 25,676, Atam Nagar 21,258, Ludhiana Central 22,864, Ludhiana West 24,849, Ludhiana North 26,844, Gill 47,633, Payal 29,885, Dakha 35,207, Raikot 27,725 and Jagraon 32,679.

In 30-39 age group, Khanna has 44,819 electors, Samrala 47,140, Sahnewal 73,164, Ludhiana East 59,593, Ludhiana South 49,162, Atam Nagar 42,983, Ludhiana Central 41,406, Ludhiana West 42,931, Ludhiana North 53,768, Gill 73,108, Payal 42,373, Dakha 47,171, Raikot 39,332 and Jagraon 47,584.

Among 40-49 age group voters, Khanna has 35,067, Samrala 34,322, Sahnewal 58,423, Ludhiana East 49,809, Ludhiana South 43,367, Atam Nagar 37,437, Ludhiana Central 35,420, Ludhiana West 38,005, Ludhiana North 45,491, Gill 56,243, Payal 32,375, Dakha 36,375, Raikot 29,956 and Jagraon 35,527.

In 50-59 age group, Khanna has 27,196 electorates, Samrala 26,872, Sahnewal 40,119, Ludhiana East 37,083, Ludhiana South 30,308, Atam Nagar 29,129, Ludhiana Central 26,747, Ludhiana West 29,887, Ludhiana North 33,951, Gill 41,030, Payala 26,068, Dakha 28,759, Raikot 24,014 and Jagraon 28,507.

Among electors in 60-69 age group, Khanna has 17,477, Samrala 17,296, Sahnewal 21,612, Ludhiana East 19,425, Ludhiana South 15,009, Atam Nagar 20,154, Ludhiana Central 17,106, Ludhiana West 22,548, Ludhiana North 21,839, Gill 27,363, Payal 17,235, Dakha 20,384, Raikot 17,775 and Jagraon 20,416.

In 70-79 age group voters, Khanna has 9,709, Samrala 9,710, Sahnewal 11,215, Ludhiana East 8,644, Ludhiana South 6,754, Atam Nagar 11,502, Ludhiana Central 9,053, Ludhiana West 13,712, Ludhiana North 11,347, Gill 15,175, Payal 10,544, Dakha 11,725, Raikot 10,083 and Jagraon 12,159.

Among the 90-99 age group electorates, Khanna has 425, Samrala 484, Sahnewal 720, Ludhiana East 364, Ludhiana South 270, Atam Nagar 781, Ludhiana Central 558, Ludhiana West 967, Ludhiana North 645, Gill 803, Payal 581, Dakha 650, Raikot 576 and Jagraon 852.

The registered centenarian voters aged 100 and above were 22 in Khanna, 78 in Samrala, 75 Sahnewal, 285 Ludhiana East, 88 Ludhiana South, 94 Atam Nagar, 52 Ludhiana Central, 60 Ludhiana West, 56 Ludhiana North, 65 Gill, 42 Payal, 53 Dakha, 44 Raikot and 74 in Jagraon, the district’s rural constituency.