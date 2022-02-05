PUNJAB POLL 2022

Maximum women voters in West segment, lowest in South

Voter gender ratio slightly up from 869 in 2011 to 873 in dist

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 4

Ludhiana West Assembly constituency has registered the highest 933 female voters against every 1,000 male electorate while Ludhiana South Vidhan Sabha segment has recorded the least 756 women electors against per 1,000 men voters in the district, the election office has confirmed.

The overall gender ratio among voters registered for the high-stakes February 20 Punjab Assembly polls in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, which account for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members, to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, has also gone up slightly from 869 recorded in 2011 Census to 873 in the final electoral rolls, the official figures have revealed.

OFFICIALSPEAK

We have ensured to enrol each and every eligible voter in the final electoral rolls so that they can exercise their right to franchise on the polling day. — VARINDER KUMAR SHARMA, District Election Officer-CUM-Deputy commissioner, Ludhiana

THIRD GENDER

The district has registered 123 third gender voters this time, with a maximum of 24 in Ludhiana East and Ludhiana North each while Raikot has no such electorate. Among other constituencies, Khanna has two third gender electors, Samrala and Sahnewal five each, Ludhiana South 13, Atam Nagar and Gill nine each, Ludhiana Central 11, Ludhiana West 10, Payal three, Dakha two and Jagraon six such voters.

The official data, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the district has a total of 26,50,344 voters, including 14,14,750 male, 12,35,471 female, and 123 third gender, which accounted for 873 women voters against every 1,000 men electors.

Of the total 14 Assembly seats in the district, only three – Ludhiana West, Khanna and Samrala – recorded gender ratio of over 900 among voters while 10, including Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, registered sex ratio between 800 and 900. However, Ludhiana South logged the worst gender ratio of 756 among voters registered in that constituency.

The constituency-wise break-up discovered that Ludhiana West with highest 933 gender ratio has 92,925 male and 86,700 female voters, while Ludhiana South with lowest 756 sex ratio has 98,886 men and 74,732 women electorate.

Among other segments, Khanna has 89,081 male and 80,427 female voters, which accounted for gender ratio of 903, Samrala recorded sex ratio of 901 with 91,734 men and 82,671 women electors, Sahnewal has 845 gender ratio with 1,40,301 male and 1,18,497 female electorate, Ludhiana East has 836 sex ratio with 1,15,041 men and 96,209 women voters, Atam Nagar has 898 gender ratio with 88,815 male and 79,758 female electors, Ludhiana Central has 864 sex ratio with 84,377 men and 72,890 women electorate, Ludhiana North has 880 gender ratio with 1,05,765 male and 93,042 female voters, Gill has 885 sex ratio with 1,42,537 men and 1,26,213 women electors, Payal has 886 gender ratio with 87,154 male and 77,239 female electorate, Dakha has 895 sex ratio with 98,434 men and 88,086 women voters, Raikot has 885 gender ratio with 82,056 male and 72,619 female electors, and Jagraon Assembly seat has registered 97,644 men and 86,388 women electorate with the sex ratio of 885.

