Mayor, civic body chief check sanitary workers’ attendance, order action against absentees

With an aim to improving efficiency of work and rationalise sewermen across the city, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar, Deputy Mayor Prince Johar and MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal checked the attendance of sewermen in all four zones of the civic body on Tuesday.

The attendance of the sewermen was checked at the zonal level, covering all 95 wards of the city.

The drive to check the attendance of the sweepers commenced from the Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk. Afterwards, the attendance was checked at the other three zones too.

ID cards/Aadhaar cards of sewermen were also checked while taking attendance. Further, the officials concerned were directed to take strict departmental action against those found absent during the inspection.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said the main aim of the drive was to take stock of the situation at the ground level and improve efficiency. Rationalisation would also be held wherever required. A few employees were found absent during the inspection. The officials concerned have been directed to compile a list and take strict departmental action against the erring employees.

The Mayor said the officials concerned of the civic body had also been directed to ensure attendance of staffers on a daily basis. It was to be ensured that the work should not get affected at the ward level and surprise inspections would be held in coming days too.