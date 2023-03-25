 Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city : The Tribune India

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Civic body’s sixth House tenure will come to an end today

Mayor commends councillors for working unitedly for city

Councillors during the House meeting in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu commended all councillors for working together for the betterment of the city, irrespective of their political affiliations, during the last General House meeting of the MC’s sixth (current) house on Friday. The tenure of the MC House is scheduled to end on March 25.

In the meeting, Sandhu also praised ‘Safai Sainiks’ (safai karamcharis and sewer men) for their important role in keeping the city clean, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mayor urged residents to support the authorities in maintaining cleanliness and greenery of the city by avoiding the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items that negatively impact the environment and human health.

During the meeting, Shiromani Akali Dal Councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang raised concerns about stalled projects approved under the councillor quota works. He urged that the projects should begin soon and be inaugurated in the presence of the councillors concerned.

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, leader of the Opposition in the MC House, pointed out that the civic body’s financial condition was poor as payments of approximately Rs 150 crore to contractors for various development works were still pending. He also requested that the AAP government should release funds to the civic body at the earliest.

Councillors and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi praised the Mayor for working beyond party lines to enhance the city’s infrastructure. While addressing, Gogi assured the councillors that they would work together and the government would soon release Rs 200-250 crore funds.

The meeting was also attended by MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Prashar Pappi, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra, Deputy Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Shimlapuri, among others. Leaders of different parties offered sweets to the Mayor after the meeting as the MC House would complete its tenure on Saturday (March 25).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

2
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

3
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal sighted at Delhi’s ISBT: Sources

4
Punjab

Uncle ex-cop, Amritpal Singh knew functioning of police force

5
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically

6
Punjab

'Let us surrender', uncle told Amritpal Singh

7
Haryana

Amritpal escape: Haryana minister Anil Vij says Punjab not serious about catching Khalistan sympathiser

8
Punjab

Law and order in control, won’t let Punjab become Afghanistan: Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed

Don't Miss

View All
Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Top News

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar

Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India

After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs ‘scam’

Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...


Cities

View All

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Rajnath Singh visits Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab's Beas, meets chief Dhillon

Incessant rain, high-velocity winds cause further damage to wheat crop

MC seals 8 shops, collects Rs 22 lakh tax

No breakthrough in Ajnala robbery case

DSGMC asks Akal Takht Jathedar to issue guidelines for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Chandigarh Admn takes over 351-acre shamlat land in 17 villages

Mohali MC clears Rs 190-cr budget with no new taxes

Chandigarh IT Dept overpaid SPIC Rs 1.62 cr in 2015; recover amount: Audit

Mercury dips amid showers in Chandigarh

PGI’s Urology Dept gets nod for cadaver kidney transplant

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi receives highest single-day rain in March in 3 years: IMD

Delhi Police lodge FIR under UAPA over violence at Indian Mission in UK

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

AAP’s power show at Dera Ballan today

Amritpal case: 3-day remand for Papalpreet's friend Baljit Kaur

Amritpal Singh's escape: 2 more held for providing bikes

Days after audio clip fiasco, AAP leader Rajiv Bhagat joins BJP

Recruit more safai karamcharis: Unions to Jalandhar MC Commissioner

Estimated budget of ~1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Estimated budget of Rs 1,062 cr unanimously approved by MC

Pvt school student alleges molestation by principal

DMCH working under scanner, complaint filed

Police freeze drug peddlers' properties worth Rs 1.63 crore

STF arrests 4 smugglers with 2.23 kg of heroin

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Rain flattens wheat crop, farmers on edge

Pbi varsity students, staff stage protest at constituent colleges

Two arrested with stolen motorcycle

5 cellphones seized from jail

1,129 students get degrees