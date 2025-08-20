DT
Mayor directs officials to ensure proper functioning of compactor sites

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:24 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Mayor Inderjit Kaur in Ludhiana. File
With a focus on ensuring cleanliness across the city, Mayor Inderjit Kaur conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) at the Zone D office on Tuesday and issued necessary directions for the regular lifting and removal of garbage from open dumping sites.

The Mayor asked the officials to ensure proper functioning of all static compactor sites in the city and to take strict action against violators over open dumping of garbage.

MC Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh, Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar, Joint Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Abhishek Sharma, Assistant Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone A and B) Neeraj Jain, Assistant Commissioner-cum-Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, SE Sham Lal Gupta, CSO Ashwani Sahota, Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, CSIs, SIs among other officials were present in the meeting.

The officials were also asked to direct the owners of vacant plots to get the garbage removed from their plots and to further direct them to construct boundary walls around their plots to avoid penalty/challans.

The officials have been directed to check the attendance of sweepers on a daily basis and to ensure fogging in all the wards of the city to keep the residents safe from vector borne diseases.

The Mayor stated that the officials concerned had been directed to ensure generator sets at all the static compactor sites, too. They were also asked to involve NGOs, resident welfare associations (RWA) etc to spread awareness among residents regarding the segregation waste.

