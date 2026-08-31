Mayor Inderjit Kaur, MC Commissioner launch mega cleanliness drive across Ludhiana

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar on Sunday launched a mega cleanliness drive in the city under the second phase of Mission Clean Punjab.

Advertisement

The drive was launched from outside Nehru Sidhant Kender on Pakhowal Road. Several nearby areas were also covered during the drive.

Advertisement

Councillor Gurpreet Babbal, Chetan Thapar, MC Health Officer Vipal Malhotra and other officials were present during the cleanliness drive.

Advertisement

Various branches of the civic body were directed to work in close coordination to ensure proper cleanliness across the city. Mayor Kaur said that no laxity would be tolerated in this context.

The officials said cleanliness drives would be organised in various parts of the city in the coming days and surprise inspections would be conducted to take stock of the situation at ground level.

Advertisement

They appealed to the residents to support the civic body and play an active role in keeping the city clean and green.

The residents were urged to avoid littering and support the MC’s efforts to improve cleanliness and sanitation in the city.