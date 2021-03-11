Mayor inspects cleaning work of nullah, road gullies

Ludhiana, May 18
In view of the upcoming rainy season, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted checking of the ongoing cleaning work of Buddha Nullah and road gullies in the city.
Mayor said the work to clean road gullies and drains was underway in the city. He said officials had been asked to ensure the completion of the work by June 15.
During inspection, they found that the work to clean Buddha Nullah and road gullies was underway in a right manner, he added.
On being asked, Mayor said the issue regarding damaged drain pipes of Elevated Road would be resolved soon. Damaged pipes would be replaced, he added.
Rainwater logging is a major problem in many areas of the city during the rainy season every year. The storm water drainage system is unavailable in most areas of the industrial town.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...