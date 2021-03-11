Mayor inspects cleaning work of nullah, road gullies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

In view of the upcoming rainy season, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and Commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted checking of the ongoing cleaning work of Buddha Nullah and road gullies in the city.

Mayor said the work to clean road gullies and drains was underway in the city. He said officials had been asked to ensure the completion of the work by June 15.

During inspection, they found that the work to clean Buddha Nullah and road gullies was underway in a right manner, he added.

On being asked, Mayor said the issue regarding damaged drain pipes of Elevated Road would be resolved soon. Damaged pipes would be replaced, he added.

Rainwater logging is a major problem in many areas of the city during the rainy season every year. The storm water drainage system is unavailable in most areas of the industrial town.