Home / Ludhiana / Mayor meets MC staff, listens to grievances

Mayor meets MC staff, listens to grievances

Working for the welfare of employees, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar conducted a meeting with members of Municipal Karamchari Dal at Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday....
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Inderjit Kaur interacts with employees in Ludhiana.
Working for the welfare of employees, Mayor Inderjit Kaur, Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and Deputy Mayor Prince Johar conducted a meeting with members of Municipal Karamchari Dal at Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Tuesday.

The aim of the meeting was to connect with the employees at the ground level and resolve their grievances, if any, as soon as possible. The meeting also emphasised on ensuring cleanliness across the city and the staff were directed to work with efficiency and transparency.

MC Joint Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, chairman of the employees union Vijay Danav, and president Yashpal Chaudhary were among members of the union and civic body officials present in the meeting.

The union members also submitted a memorandum with the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor regarding their demands, including regularisation of remaining overage employees, implementation of old pension scheme, payment of arrears and regularisation of outsourced employees.

The Mayor said they were already working on issues that had been raised by the union. The decision regarding a few of the demands had to be taken at the state level and they had already taken up the matter with the government. Genuine demands would be fulfilled soon.

Meanwhile, Inderjit Kaur and other officials appealed to the employees to ensure cleanliness across the city. They also appealed to the public to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green.

