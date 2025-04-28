DT
Home / Ludhiana / Mayor’s mother passes away at 61

Mayor’s mother passes away at 61

Following a brief illness, Mayor Inderjit Kaur's mother, Sarabjit Kaur (61), passed away at the DMC Hospital on Sunday morning. She was cremated at the cremation ground in Doraha, where hundreds of mourners, including Cabinet ministers, MLAs and councillors gathered
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:08 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Mayor Inderjit Kaur. File
Following a brief illness, Mayor Inderjit Kaur’s mother, Sarabjit Kaur (61), passed away at the DMC Hospital on Sunday morning.

She was cremated at the cremation ground in Doraha, where hundreds of mourners, including Cabinet ministers, MLAs and councillors gathered to pay their last respects

to Sarabjit Kaur.

Her son Amandeep Singh lit the funeral pyre.

