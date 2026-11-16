MBA graduate from Pathankot makes it big, sells 1.5 crore chickens annually

From a modest poultry venture to a large-scale integrated enterprise selling nearly 1.5 crore broiler chickens annually, Pathankot entrepreneur Rakesh Manhas has crafted a success story of his own. His family owns a poultry farm at Naraini Chak village in Pathankot.

He combined modern management practices with rural development, fetching recognition from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). He was awarded the Chief Minister’s progressive farmer award during the university’s Pashu Palan Mela.

Manhas has transformed his family’s traditional poultry business into a thriving enterprise. Today, he provides a livelihood to hundreds of farmers and workers from across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Rakesh completed his Bachelor of Commerce and later pursued an MBA. After completing his studies, he joined the family business and introduced professional management systems and modern production practices.

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“Over the years I have evolved my enterprise into a vertically integrated poultry operation. Today, we produce around 1.5 crore broiler chickens annually. The enterprise has established an extensive contract farming network covering nearly 480 poultry farms in the region,” said Rakesh.

The operation encompasses breeding, hatchery management, feed manufacturing and broiler production. A team of veterinary professionals and technical experts monitors flock health and productivity, enabling scientific management and quality control at every stage of production.

A notable feature of his success story is the emphasis on technological advancement and scientific poultry farming.

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“Modern poultry sheds equipped with environment-control systems help maintain optimum conditions for bird growth, resulting in improved productivity and better feed efficiency. The adoption of contemporary production systems has enhanced the competitiveness of the enterprise and ensured quality output,” added Rakesh.

He also operates a feed mill, which manufactures balanced poultry feed using scientifically formulated rations.

“By maintaining control over feed quality and nutrition, I have been able to ensure better bird performance and operational efficiency. Poultry litter generated from the farms is utilised as organic manure, contributing to sustainable farming practices and reducing environmental waste,” he added.

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Along with expanding poultry production, his enterprise has emerged as a significant source of rural employment. The business model has generated numerous direct and indirect jobs for farm workers, technicians, veterinarians, transport operators and support staff, among others.

“Poultry farming has immense potential to transform rural livelihood when backed by scientific management, quality inputs and modern technology,” added Rakesh.

Veterinary university Vice Chancellor JPS Gill said Rakesh’s success underlines the importance of innovation, scientific practices and entrepreneurship in the livestock sector.

“Rakesh represents a new generation of educated agripreneurs who have applied scientific knowledge and professional management skills to livestock farming. The university encourages the youth to explore integrated livestock enterprises that have the potential to generate income, create employment avenues and strengthen rural economies,” VC Gill added.