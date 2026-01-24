A 25-year-old MBA student was shot dead allegedly by his friend, the police said on Saturday.

Inspector Vijay Kumar said Rajveer Singh Khaira, a student of Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Talwara where Khaira and his friend, Jugaad Singh, 27, had gone to a shooting range.

Singh allegedly shot Khaira with his licensed weapon, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against him on Saturday based on the statement of Khaira's father.

The motive behind the murder was yet not clear, the police said.

The police are investigating the matter, and Jugaad Singh is yet to be arrested.