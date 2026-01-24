DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / MBA student shot dead by friend in Punjab's Ludhiana

MBA student shot dead by friend in Punjab's Ludhiana

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Talwara when the duo had gone to a shooting range

PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 25-year-old MBA student was shot dead allegedly by his friend, the police said on Saturday.

Inspector Vijay Kumar said Rajveer Singh Khaira, a student of Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Talwara where Khaira and his friend, Jugaad Singh, 27, had gone to a shooting range.

Singh allegedly shot Khaira with his licensed weapon, the police said, adding that a case has been registered against him on Saturday based on the statement of Khaira's father.

The motive behind the murder was yet not clear, the police said.

The police are investigating the matter, and Jugaad Singh is yet to be arrested.

