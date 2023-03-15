MBD Group holds booksellers' meet

Tribune News Service

MBD Group organised a meeting for distributors and booksellers at the Radisson Blu Hotel here recently. The main topics of discussion— the Aasoka Solution - ALTS (Aasoka Learning and Teaching Solutions) and preparing New Modern and MBD books as per the new syllabus for Punjab schools and colleges. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of the MBD Group, said: “We quickly rose to the challenge of offering new solutions for students and schools as per the demands of the new world and our Aasoka app and ALTS platform have been a ringing success.”