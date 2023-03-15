MBD Group holds booksellers' meet

MBD Group organised a meeting for distributors and booksellers at the Radisson Blu Hotel here recently. The main topics of discussion— the Aasoka Solution - ALTS (Aasoka Learning and Teaching Solutions) and preparing New Modern and MBD books as per the new syllabus for Punjab schools and colleges. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director of the MBD Group, said: “We quickly rose to the challenge of offering new solutions for students and schools as per the demands of the new world and our Aasoka app and ALTS platform have been a ringing success.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case
SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha
Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue
The leaders meet in the office of Leader of Opposition in Ra...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...