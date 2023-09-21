MC acts against 6 illegal shops

Ludhiana, September 20
Cracking the whip on violators involved in illegal construction, the Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against six shops being constructed illegally in the Haibowal area today.
The shops were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws. The civic body had received a complaint against the illicit activity and a warning had also been issued to the owner concerned.
