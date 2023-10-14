MC acts against illegal construction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed an illegal portion of Orison hospital, Barewal road on Friday. A team of building branch officials led by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) visited the site and took necessary action. As per the civic body officials, the owner had constructed a portion of the hospital in an illegal manner.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said building branch officials have been directed to keep a strict vigil on illegal constructions being done in the area. He requested residents to construct buildings as per the building bylaws.

“Regular drives against such illegal constructions will continue in the coming time as well,” the Municipal Commissioner Rishi added.