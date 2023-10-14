MC acts against illegal construction

Ludhiana, October 13
Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed an illegal portion of Orison hospital, Barewal road on Friday. A team of building branch officials led by Assistant Town Planner (ATP) visited the site and took necessary action. As per the civic body officials, the owner had constructed a portion of the hospital in an illegal manner.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said building branch officials have been directed to keep a strict vigil on illegal constructions being done in the area. He requested residents to construct buildings as per the building bylaws.
“Regular drives against such illegal constructions will continue in the coming time as well,” the Municipal Commissioner Rishi added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms
Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...
Ferry service between India, Sri Lanka will enhance connectivity, promote trade: PM Modi
His message is delivered virtually during the flag-off event...
PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone
Says India battling cross-border terror for decades