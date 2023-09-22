MC acts against illegal shops

Ludhiana, September 21
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished five illegal shops in Haibowal Kalan on Thursday. The civic body team also sealed a multistorey complex near Chand Cinema on the charge of illegal construction.
The MC building branch officials said action was taken against the illegal shops on Wednesday. Yet, the owner started the construction work, following which a demolition drive was organised, as the shops were constructed in violation of building bylaws.
They said a multi-storey complex near Chand cinema has been sealed over illegal construction as the owner continued the construction activities despite notices and warnings issued in the past.
