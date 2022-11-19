MC blamed for not razing 'illegal' building portions

Ludhiana, November 18
Some residents of Sarabha Nagar blamed the Municipal Corporation’s building branch officials for not demolishing the remaining “unauthorised” portions of a building at Block J of Sarabha Nagar, here, despite the court orders.
A complainant, Jarnail Singh, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had earlier ordered to demolish the unauthorised portions of a multi-storey building near his house. He alleged that the building was constructed for commercial purposes in the residential area without even ensuring parking arrangements. When the civic body failed to take any action, they were forced to move the court.
Another resident, Satpal Singh, alleged: “After the court’s order, only a little portion of the unauthorised construction in the building was demolished. Later, officials stalled the action. Actually, the MC’s action was just an eyewash. The remaining unauthorised portions of the building are still there and the same are not being razed despite our repeated complaints.”
On the other hand, MC’s Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi denied the allegations. He said the unauthorised portions of the building were demolished. He said the MC had also submitted an action-taken report in the court as well.
Bedi, however, said a JCB machine could not reach the building site due to which why the civic body had dismantled the unauthorised portions with drilling machines. Unauthorised roofs in the building were also dismantled, he claimed.
Notably, the alleged unauthorised construction had taken place at a walking distance from the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
