MC chief, AAP MLA inspect ongoing works

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 5

AAP MLA from the Atam Nagar segment Kulwant Singh Sidhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected ongoing works at Leisure Valley and the waterfront project (phase 2) alongside the Sidhwan Canal today.

The Sidhwan Canal Waterfront project is being developed alongside the canal from the Jawaddi canal bridge till the Dugri canal bridge at a cost of around Rs 5.07 crore. The leisure valley is being developed from the Dugri canal bridge till the Dhuri railway crossing alongside the canal at a cost of around Rs 3.14 crore.

After the visit, the MC chief said most of the works had been done and both projects would be completed before Baisakhi.

Sidhu said open gym and swings had also been installed in the Leisure Valley. A number of development projects were being taken up in the Atam Nagar constituency and special emphasis was being given to enhance the green cover.

Earlier, Sidhu and Aggarwal also inaugurated the project to reconstruct the road from the ATI chowk till the Dhuri railway crossing at a cost of Rs 99 lakh. The AAP legislator said the stretch was in a bad condition for a long time and residents had raised the issue with him. The authorities had been directed to complete the project within a stipulated time period and keep a check on quality of the work.

Both projects to end before baisakhi

