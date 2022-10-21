MC chief inspects ROB project site

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected the ongoing ROB and RUB construction work on Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. She also checked the site near HDFC Bank on Pakhowal Road as water and sewerage lines are required to be shifted for the ongoing project work. Officials of O&M and B&R branches of the civic body were among those others present.

Dr Shena has instructed the officials concerned to get the water supply and sewerage lines shifted at the earliest.

The MC chief also told them to speed up the ROB and RUB construction work.