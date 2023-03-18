MC chief, MLA Gogi inspect site, ask contractor to finish work by Aug 15

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Days after a protest staged by NGOs against the delay in the completion of ROB and RUB construction work on Pakhowal Road, MLA Gurpreet Gogi, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, and the contractor concerned along with officials inspected the project site today.

The project contractor has been directed to expedite the work and complete the project by August 15.

The ROB construction work near HDFC Bank on Pakhowal Road was stalled in the past. Sources said there was a plan to make changes in the ROB design but permission for the same was not granted. An MC official said the ROB construction would be further carried out as per the actual design.

The MC Commissioner said they directed the contractor to depute more machinery and staff at the site to ensure timely completion. She said: “The contractor has been directed to speed up the work and submit progress reports to the department on a regular basis.”

The MLA said the contractor had assured that the project would be completed by August 15. The project was being monitored on a regular basis.

Residents and shopkeepers are forced to suffer due to delay in the completion of the ROB and RUB construction works on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. Both works are parts of Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s ROB & RUBs project which was supposed to be completed by August 31, 2021.

Last year, the RUB which connects Sarabha Nagar with Pakhowal Road and Ishmeet Singh Road was opened for traffic movement.