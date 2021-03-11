MC chief reviews Buddha Nullah project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

A meeting of the monitoring committee for the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project was held here today.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, who headed the meeting, reviewed the ongoing project.

MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said about 47 per cent of the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project work had been done. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 650 crore.

Officials of the MC, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and other departments concerned were present during the meeting.

MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said PEDA had floated tenders for the construction of a biogas plant for dairy complexes on Tajpur Road. He said the MC chief had given instructions to PEDA officials for enhancing the capacity of their existing plant in Haibowal Dairy complexes.

He said about 60 per cent of the construction work for the 225 MLD Jamalpur STP had been done so far. He said the Commissioner had given instructions to the PSPCL to provide electricity connection for the STP before November 1. The MC had given two acres of land on lease for 99 years to the PSPCL to set up its 66kV substation.

The officials concerned had also been asked to keep a vigil on dyeing units and common effluent treatment plants.

