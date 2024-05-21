MC clerk nabbed for taking Rs 11,500 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Ludhiana, on Monday arrested Mohit Mahajan, posted as Clerk in Municipal Corporation Zone-A, Ludhiana, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Civil Lines, for accepting a bribe of Rs 11,500.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson for the VB said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rajinder Pal Sharma of Farid Nagar, Rampura Phool, Bhatinda, on the Chief Minister’s anti-corruption action line.

He said the complainant had alleged in his complaint that he had applied to the office of Registrar, Birth and Deaths, in MC, Ludhiana, for correction of father’s name and place of birth in the birth certificate of his son. A clerk, Mohit Mahajan, in the MC office demanded Rs 30,000 for making corrections.

He said the clerk had already taken 9,000 in cash and Rs 2,500 via Google Pay and he had been demanding the balance bribe money.

The spokesperson said during verification of this complaint, the facts were found correct that the accused had got Rs 11500 and accordingly a case was registered and he was arrested. The role of MC officials concerned would also be examined.

