MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected less than Rs 13 crore property tax during the first quarter of this fiscal 2024-25, which was almost 9 per cent of the target to earn Rs 140 crore revenue from the levy, officials have confirmed.

Following the failure of the defaulters to clear their dues, the civic body has launched a special drive to recover the arrears from the defaulters, who had not cleared their dues despite repeated notices and reminders.

Besides levying penalty and interest, the MC will also resort to attach the properties of the major defaulters in case they fail to pay the arrears without any further delay.

Taking serious note of the slow collection progress, the MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi has ordered the recovery and enforcement officials to speed up the recovery of arrears. He has also warned the defaulters of strict action, which can also include attachment of properties and penal proceedings.

Rishi said the civic body has received a sum of Rs 1,287.12 lakh on account of property tax through 68,764 property returns filed from April 1 to June 21. “This was 9.19 per cent of the budgetary provision of Rs 14,000 lakh property tax collection for the current financial year,” he said.

He disclosed that as compared to this fiscal’s first quarter progress, the MC had collected Rs 1,513.7 lakh through 82,187 property tax returns filed between April 1 and June 21 last year. “This was Rs 226.65 lakh more collection through 13,423 more property returns filed during the corresponding period last fiscal as compared to this year,” the MC chief revealed.

