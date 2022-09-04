MC collects Rs 38L property tax

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

Suvidha Centres and offices of the Municipal Corporation were opened on Saturday for the collection of property tax. On the occasion, water supply and sewerage charges were also collected. The MC collected Rs 51 lakh, including Rs 38 lakh as property tax and Rs 13 lakh as water supply and sewerage charges, today.

Notably, residents can deposit their property tax for the current financial year 2022-23 and take benefit of 10 per cent rebate, if it is deposited by September 30. For the collection of tax, the MC has decided to keep offices and suvidha centres at all four zones open on Saturdays and last Sunday during September. These would now remain open on September 10, 17 and 24 (Saturdays) and September 25 (Sunday).