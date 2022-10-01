Ludhiana MC collects Rs 7 cr property tax in a day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

As it was the last day of the current fiscal to deposit property tax with a 10 per cent rebate, tax of around 7,500 properties was collected by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on Friday.

MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body collected around Rs 7 crore property tax till 8 pm on the last day of availing rebate for 2022-23 financial year and it is expected to generate more income till midnight.

Verma said the civic body had collected a total of Rs 84 crore property tax till Friday evening in the current financial year.

He said the MC was soon going to start a drive against defaulters who had failed to deposit dues of property tax, water supply, sewerage or disposal charges to the MC.