FY 2022-23

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

Sees highest-ever property tax collection of Rs 122.45-cr

Photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 17

In a record of sorts, the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has collected a record revenue of Rs 261.33 crore from different heads during the recently ended financial year 2022-23, which was 38 per cent higher than Rs 189.38 crore revenue receipts recorded in 2021-22.

The major hike in revenue collections was attributed to property tax receipts, which had touched a record high of Rs 122.45 crore, a jump of 32 per cent than Rs 92.84 crore collected during 2021-22.

More revenue, more development: MC chief

The record revenue collections in 2022-23 were made possible only due to voluntary deposits by residents/tax payers and hard work by civic body officials concerned to ensure maximum recoveries. More revenue collections will certainly help more development of the city as a major chunk of the amount will be spent on further improving basic civic amenities. —Shena Aggarwal, MC Commissioner

However, the overall revenue receipts of 2022-23 fell barely 1 per cent short of the revised estimates of Rs 264 crore fixed in the Budget for 2021-22. This was due to a shortfall in the collections from five of the total seven revenue heads in Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, spread over 169 square km area with a population of 16.18 lakh as per the 2011 Census.

Sharing the final revenue receipt figures, MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal told The Tribune here today that the property tax collections recorded in the last fiscal were highest-ever in the history of the civic body, while the overall revenue receipts in 2022-23 also created a record of sorts by logging an increase of 38 per cent over the collections made in 2021-22.

She disclosed that the 2022-23 Budget estimates had put a record estimate of Rs 100 crore collection from the property tax, which was already 7.16 per cent up and above the actual levy collected in 2021-22, but the sustained campaign to achieve maximum collections had helped breach all past records of property tax receipts with the record high of Rs 122.45 crore collection from this head.

Dr Aggarwal said another head that created a record of sorts by logging the highest-ever collection was water supply, under which a sum of Rs 65.08 crore was collected in 2022-23, an increase of 55 per cent over Rs 42.01 crore collected from this head in 2021-22. This record collection was also 8.47 per cent more than the Budget estimates of Rs 60 crore fixed for 2022-23.

However, other five heads, which recorded less collection than the proposed estimates in the Budget for 2022-23, were rent/tehbazari, licence fee collected under Section 343 of the Punjab Municipal Act, advertisement tax, building branch, comprising of composition fee, building fee, development/ change of land use, and sale of municipal property.

Though these five heads registered lower collections than the respective Budget estimates, the receipts under three of them were still much higher than the collections made in 2021-22.

Among them, rent/ tehbazari collections touched Rs 4.99 crore, which were 88.3 per cent higher than Rs 2.65 crore collected in 2021-22, licence fee collections recorded Rs 1.21 crore revenue, which was again 31.52 per cent more than Rs 92 lakh collected in 2021-22, and the building branch collections had also created a record of sorts with a recovery of Rs 58 crore, which turned out to be 44.49 per cent higher than Rs 40.14 crore collected under this head in 2021-22.

The only two heads that registered lower collections than the Budget estimates as well as the previous fiscal’s receipts were advertisement tax and sale of property.

While Rs 9.02 crore was collected from advertisement tax, which was 8.8 per cent lower than Rs 9.89 crore collections made from this head in 2021-22 and almost 25 per cent less than Rs 12 crore proposed in the Budget estimates, the sale of property had fetched only Rs 58 lakh, which was 37.63 per cent minus than Rs 93 lakh collected under this head in 2021-22 and over 97 per cent lower than Rs 20 crore that had been proposed to be collected in the Budget estimates for 2022-23.

What helped

A sustained campaign to collect taxes, motivating residents to pay levies, facilitating collections through online platforms, keeping collection centres open even during public holidays, and last but not the least, issuing stern warning to attach properties and initiate legal proceedings against defaulters helped the MC achieve record collections in last fiscal 2022-23.

