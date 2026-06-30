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Home / Ludhiana / MC Commissioner inspects Zone C areas as Ludhiana gears up for monsoon

MC Commissioner inspects Zone C areas as Ludhiana gears up for monsoon

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:49 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar continued field inspections on Tuesday, reviewing various areas under Zone C of the civic body.

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Besides monitoring cleanliness arrangements, emphasis was laid on the cleaning of road gullies and the removal of rubble from roadsides.

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Inspections were carried out at Dholewal Chowk, Prabhat Nagar, Vishwakarma Colony and areas around Vishwakarma Chowk, among others.

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Zonal Commissioner Gurpal Singh, Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra, CSI Rajinder Kumar and CSI Gurinder Singh were among those present during the inspections.

Alankar said preparations were being made in advance for the monsoon. The officials concerned had been directed to ensure the cleaning of sewer lines and road gullies, besides ensuring that no manhole remained uncovered during the rainy season.

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