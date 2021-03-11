MC complains to DDPO over interference in drive against illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 16

Officials of the Municipal Corporation’s O&M branch have accused sarpanches of Sarabha Nagar Extension and Dad village on Pakhowal Road of ‘supporting’ illegal colonies by going beyond their limits.

The MC’s superintending engineers have sent written complaint to the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) against illegal sewerage connections of unauthorised colonies and alleged interference of sarpanches concerned in this regard.

It seems that sarpanches are promoting connection of sewerage of illegal colonies and panchayats with MC’s sewer line. They have no right to do so at their own level. —Rajinder Singh, Superintending engineer, MC

The MC superintending engineer, Rajinder Singh, said a civic body team had gone to disconnect sewer connections of unauthorised colonies near Dad village on May 4 when the public and sarpanches concerned opposed the action. He further said that they told the MC team that sewer connections of 50 illegal colonies had been connected with the civic body sewer line. Sarpanches then gave in written not to disconnect the sewer connections of these colonies for the next 15 days, he added.

“It seems that both sarpanches concerned are promoting connection of sewerage of illegal colonies and panchayats with MC’s sewer line. They have no right to get sewerage of unauthorised colonies and panchayats connected with the MC’s sewer lines at their own level,” he said.

Colonisers generally backed by politicians sold plots to the people in their illegal colonies by making false claims of the availability of proper sewerage system. Now, residents of such colonies are forced to suffer as the MC is running a drive against illegal sewerage connections.