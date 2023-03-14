MC confiscates 70-kg plastic bags, razes encroachments

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

The teams of the Municipal Corporation on Monday carried out drives against encroachments, illegal slaughtering for meat and use of banned plastic carry bags.

Taking note of the encroachments done by shopkeepers outside their shops, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Kesar Ganj market and vegetable market near Chand cinema on Monday. The drive was conducted to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the areas as the encroachments had resulted in traffic bottlenecks.

MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said the civic body had received complaints against encroachments. Following this, a drive was conducted on Monday and action was taken against the violators.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted a special drive in Daresi market on Monday and issued challans against 10 shopkeepers involved in the sale and use of banned plastic carry bags. The MC teams also confiscated 70 kg of banned plastic carry bags from the shops during the drive. Corporation Sanitation Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota stated that regular drives are being conducted by the civic body to restrict the use and sale of banned plastic carry bags in the city.

Crackdown on illegal slaughtering

The Municipal Corporation (MC) teams from three zones B, C and D conducted inspections in their respective areas and issued challans against 22 shopkeepers for illegal meat slaughtering on Monday. The officials said the civic body teams also destroyed around 50-kg meat, which was being sold in unhygienic conditions by the shopkeepers. Challans of up to Rs 5,000 were issued against those involved in the illegal activity. MC Health Officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said the drives against illegal slaughtering have been launched on the directions of MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and will continue in the coming days too.

He said the shopkeepers have been directed to get the meat slaughtered at the modern slaughter house established by the MC in Haibowal dairy complex.