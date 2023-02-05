MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

Continuing its drive to clean the Sidhwan Canal that flows through the city, the MC has started cleaning a canal stretch between the BRS Nagar bridge and the Barewal bridge.

MC officials had earlier planned to carry out the cleanliness work in the canal till January 31 as the Irrigation Department was supposed to release water into the canal by February 2. But the plan to release water into the canal was later changed, and after that the MC continued its cleanliness drive.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said they were hopeful that the work to clean a canal stretch from BRS Nagar to Barewal bridge will be completed by Sunday evening. Irrigation Department was likely to release water into the canal soon.