MC cracks down on illegal construction at Karabara in Ludhiana

Taking strict action against illegal constructions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday demolished an unauthorised structure being constructed on a 600-square-yard plot in the Karabara area near Namdev Bhawan.

Officials of the Building Branch of MC Zone A said the owner had undertaken the construction without getting the building plan approved by the civic body. Despite repeated warnings, the owner continued with the illegal construction, prompting the MC to demolish the structure on Friday.

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Civic body officials said the action was carried out on the directions of MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar. They said regular action was being taken against illegal buildings and constructions in the city.

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Officials appealed to residents to begin construction work only after obtaining approval of the building plan from the civic body. They warned that strict action would be taken against unauthorised constructions.