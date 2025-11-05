DT
Home / Ludhiana / MC cracks whip on open garbage dumping, issues challans to over 50 violators in city

MC cracks whip on open garbage dumping, issues challans to over 50 violators in city

Stop violation to avoid action, Mayor, civic body chief appeal to residents

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MC officials issue challan to a violator during a drive in Ludhiana.
A day after Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal issued strict orders to ensure cleanliness, the civic body has intensified the drive against violators indulging in open dumping of garbage across the city.

Civic body teams issued challans to over 50 residents and shopkeepers for open dumping of garbage in different parts of the city. The teams are keeping a strict vigil over the violators round the clock. Besides issuing challans, the violators are also being asked to pick up waste thrown by them in the open areas or by roadsides.

Meanwhile, Mayor Inderjit Kaur and the MC Commissioner have appealed to residents to support the civic body and stop dumping of garbage in the open to avoid action. The residents had been appealed to stop burning of waste too, otherwise, hefty challans would be issued against the violators.

Over 50 challans have been issued in different areas, including Pakhowal Road, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh road (rear side of Vardhman Mill), Ferozepur road, Feroze Gandhi Market, Ghumar Mandi, near Pavilion Mall, College road, Gill Road, among other areas.

In the past week, the civic body had also issued 112 challans to shopkeepers and street vendors in the Ghumar Mandi area over open dumping of garbage.

Appealing to the residents to do their bit in keeping the city clean, the Mayor and MC Commissioner said the civic body was forced to take strict action against the violators as residents and shopkeepers had been dumping waste in the open despite warnings.

The officials said the drive to issue challans against the violators would be continued in coming days too and hefty challans would also be issued against those caught burning the garbage. Wherever required, strict legal action would also be taken against violators.

They said the officials concerned of the health branch had been directed to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas. Strict departmental action would also be taken against them, if they failed to perform their duty at the ground level. They had been conducting inspections and regular monitoring was being done by senior civic body officials to ensure cleanliness across the city.

