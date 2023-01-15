MC demolishes 7 illegal shops in Kundanpuri

Ludhiana, January 14
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished seven illegal shops being constructed in a residential area of Kundanpuri on Saturday.
An official said the civic body authorities had razed the illegal shops around a month ago but the owner had restarted construction work at the site.
MC head draftsman MS Bedi said the owner had restarted construction of shops, following which the demolition drive was organised on Saturday.
A warning had also been issued to the owner that an FIR would be lodged against him, if he restarts the construction of shops in the residential area, the official said.
