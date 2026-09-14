MC demolishes eight illegal commercial buildings in Ludhiana Zone C

Continuing stern action against illegal constructions, Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished eight illegal buildings in different areas falling under the Zone C of the civic body.

The illegal constructions were situated at Star road, Satsang Ghar Road, Hero Suman Nagar, Jaspal Bangar and 33-feet road.

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The civic body officials said the drive against illegal constructions was launched on the directions of MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar.

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Despite warnings issued in the past, the owners continued the illegal constructions, following which illegal structures were demolished.

Officials further appealed to residents that they should start construction works only after getting the building plan approved from the civic body otherwise strict action would be taken against owners.