MC demolishes illegal construction

Ludhiana, September 22
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an illegal commercial construction in Kitchlu Nagar along the main road on Friday. Officials stated that the commercial building was being constructed in a residential area, which was in violation of the building bylaws.
