MC demolishes illegal structures at Ghumar Mandi

Ludhiana, February 17
MC officials demolished two illegal commercial structures being constructed in Ghumar Mandi on Friday.
These include the buildings which were being constructed at the previously known Chaupati site in Ghumar Mandi. Officials said the buildings were being constructed in violation of building bylaws.
Superintending Engineer-cum-Municipal Town Planner Sanjay Kanwar said the violations came to the notice of the officials during routine checking, following which the demolition drive was conducted on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and the illegal portions of the buildings were demolished.
The MC had also demolished four illegal buildings in Model Town Extension and Model Town Gol Market on Thursday.
