MC elections: AAP’s old volunteers, new faces in race to get ticket

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 19

In a number of city wards, a race is underway between long-standing volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and new party members vying for the opportunity to secure a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation (MC) elections. Earlier, it was announced that the elections for the 95 wards in the city would take place during the first half of November. However, the election date has not been announced yet.

Persons aspiring for ticket have taken it upon themselves to display hoardings and banners throughout various areas in the city, with the hope of being selected as candidates for the elections. These displays feature their photographs alongside those of prominent party leaders, all in an attempt to capture the public’s attention. However, most of such political hoardings and banners have been installed in an unauthorised manner.

Ahead of the civic body elections, several AAP workers, particularly those supported by MLAs, are overseeing various tasks such as fogging, sanitation, etc, in different wards. They are also sharing their activities and photos on social media platforms.

An old AAP volunteer said while block presidents for different constituencies had recently been announced, there was a sense of disappointment among some old volunteers due to the promotion of newcomers, who joined the party after leaving other political organisations. Another AAP volunteer emphasised the importance of selecting deserving candidates with the potential to win the elections. He said every candidate should possess a fundamental understanding of how the corporation functions.

Ahbaab Singh Grewal, the spokesperson for AAP in Punjab, said the party’s plan was to strengthen its organisation and build a dedicated cadre for the Municipal Corporation. He said the party would decide and announce candidates for the MC elections soon.

