MC employees stage protest at Zone D office

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

On Friday, a female employee of the municipal corporation, accompanied by a group of persons, conducted a demonstration at the MC Zone D office. She alleged that certain MC officials were subjecting her to harassment and pressuring her to withdraw a case she had filed in 2018 at Division Number 5 Police Station against a man. The employee, who was recently transferred from Zone A to Zone B, alleged that this transfer was a deliberate effort by some MC officials to mistreat her. Despite filing a complaint with the MC, she alleged that no action has been taken to date. Earlier, when the woman had protested outside the Zone A office, the MC officials had refuted all such allegations.