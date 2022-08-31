Ludhiana MC employees' union seeks pending salaries

Ludhiana, August 30
Members of the Municipal Karamchari Sanyukt Committee staged a protest outside the office of the MC Commissioner on Tuesday demanding pending salaries for employees.
The fund-starved Municipal Corporation (MC) had failed to pay salaries of July to its employees.
The members of the committee said it had become difficult for Class IV employees, including sanitation workers, to meet the requirements of their families in the absence of salaries. The union members said many employees are being forced to borrow money to buy ration and meet their daily needs.
Vijay Kumar, a member of the committee, said they raised slogans to mark their protest against delay in salaries. “We met the MC Commissioner over the issue. MLA Gurpreet Gogi was also present there. We were assured that the salaries would be released within two days. If the salaries are not released in the next two days, we would be forced to launch agitation”, he said.
Meanwhile, members of another union, Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, also raised the issue, seeking early release of salaries.
Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu had earlier stated that the state government had not released the GST share to Municipal Corporation due to which the salaries were getting delayed.
Camps for tax collection
The Municipal Corporation is going to organise camps in different parts of the city for collection of property tax and water supply & sewerage charges from users. According to information, MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal gave instructions to the officials to hold such camps.
