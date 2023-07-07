MC extends deadline to submit entries for photography contest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has extended the last date to submit entries for ‘City Beautiful Photography’ till July 9. The civic body has launched the contest under the City Beautiful Competition initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

MC officials said looking at the overwhelming response by residents and requests for extension received from a number of citizens, the deadline for the submission has been extended.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said, “ Residents submitting the best entries under the photography competition would be felicitated with certificates of appreciation by Ludhiana MC.”

An official said, “Under the contest, the residents can submit photographs regarding beautiful waterfront, green spaces, tourist/heritage sites, markets/commercial spaces and ward of the city. he selected entries also have a chance to get nominated under the City Beautiful Competition launched by MoHUA.”

The official added, “The residents should submit high resolution pictures and one can submit entries under all categories. The entries can be submitted with MC at [email protected] by July 9.”

“The photographs submitted by residents would be adjudged by a committee of MC officials on the basis of following parameters — accessibility, amenities, aesthetics, activities and ecology of the place/site photographed by the residents.”